Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A Grand Island woman took off two rings to wash her hands Friday at a department store on Wilmar Avenue. She forgot to put them back on and returned to the store to look for them. No one has turned in the rings as of now.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in four cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— An arrest warrant was issued for Michael D. Walker, 36, Grand Island, for possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with intent to distribute. The State Patrol says it arranged for the purchase of 14 grams of methamphetamine from Walker, paying $350, at Walmart North on July 16, 2019, after arranging the purchase on Facebook.
— Abdihakim Farah, 30, Grand Island, was charged with committing second-degree forgery totaling $1,500 to $5,000 on Jan. 16. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. April 1.
— Joseph R. Hart, 35, Alda, was charged with being an accessory to a Class 2 or Class 2A felony and tampering with physical evidence, both on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. May 12.
— Alexis A. Moreno-Sanchez, 21, Midland, Texas, was charged with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a public safety officer with bodily fluid and tampering with physical evidence, both on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. May 12.
— Phetsomphone Khampatoumma, 41, Grand Island, was charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, assault by strangulation or suffocation and committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, all on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. May 15.
