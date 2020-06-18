Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— Officers responded to a reported assault Tuesday evening. They spoke with Nayeli Manriquez-Mendoza, who had abrasions on her forehead and visible blood around her nose and eyes. Manriquez-Mendoza reported that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Jaden Bailey. She also explained that she was 16 weeks pregnant with Bailey’s child. Manriquez-Mendoza stated that Bailey had struck her four or five times in the head with his hands after an argument. Contact was later made with Bailey, who said that he struck Manriquez-Mendoza with an open hand across the face after a verbal argument. Bailey also said he was aware prior to the incident that Manriquez-Mendoza was pregnant. Bailey was arrested for third degree domestic assault with prior and assault on a pregnant woman enhancement.
— A traffic stop was attempted on a silver Honda Accord. The officer attempting the stop reported Dale Roberson, the driver of the vehicle, would not stop and continued at a high rate of speed before driving through a stop sign without stopping. It was noted Roberson has a suspended driver’s license. He was cited for flight to avoid arrest and driving during suspension with priors.
— Police contacted a man getting out of a vehicle Wednesday morning. A subject police were searching for was believed to be in the vehicle. In plain view inside the vehicle were several open alcoholic containers. A search of the vehicle found a large amount of marijuana and methamphetamine. Paraphernalia was also found inside the vehicle. The man, identified as William Packer, admitted to selling marijuana and sharing his methamphetamine. He also had approximately $1,000 in cash on his person at the time of the incident. Packer was cited for distribution, possession controlled substance, drug money, paraphernalia and open container.
— Tess Kleinknecht was cited after she was witnessed driving while having a suspended license. Paraphernalia was seen inside the vehicle during the regular inventory search due to the vehicle being towed. A search of Kleinknecht’s purse found a white crystallized substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Kleinknecht admitted to selling this substance but advised it was all fake methamphetamine. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kleinknecht was cited and released. The substance was later tested and some of the separated substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Kleinknecht was then referred for possession of a controlled substance. She was cited for DDS and imitation controlled substance and was also referred for possession controlled substance-meth.
— Jessica Pankonin reported her son, Dakota Pankonin, had taken her vehicle without her permission. Jessica Pankonin said that he came to her home Tuesday morning and asked to use her vehicle. When she said no, he took the keys from her and left despite her demands to stop. A short time later, he brought the vehicle back to her home.
— A woman told police she had agreed to put an advertisement sign on her vehicle, in exchange for money. The woman advised someone sent her a check for the advertisement services, but was determined to not have funds. She sent three money orders to an individual in Philadelphia.
Hall County Sheriff
There were 15 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
