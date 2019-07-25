Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Osbaldo Mendez-Lopez reported that his white 1993 Toyota Landcruiser was taken Wednesday from 821 W. Ninth St. The vehicle was later recovered by the Nebraska State Patrol after it was involved in a pursuit that ended at 3025 College St.
— Jay Clark reported that his 2005 GMC Envoy was stolen from 513 N. Clark late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
— Police stopped a vehicle driven by Hassan Aden for failing to signal on Locust Street and Phoenix Avenue Tuesday evening. The officer allegedly smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A passenger, Yahia Hassan, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Dawson County warrant. The rear passenger, Rebecca Myers, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and Hall County and Merrick County warrants. Police say she gave a false name to hide her identity because of those two warrants. Aden was cited for failure to signal and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, first offense.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 33 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A counterfeit $20 bill was passed Monday at Max’s Thunder Road Grill, 3335 W. Wood River Road.
— E Titan LLC, 3335 W. Wood River Road, reported a theft, which occurred Friday.