Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Ann Lemmerman reported that her wallet was stolen Tuesday afternoon at Panera Bread, 1040 Allen Drive. The wallet contained several credit cards. One of the credit cards was used to purchase $7,350 worth of items from Best Buy and Walmart. The case is open.
— Shilia Pascoe reported that her home at 2323 Bellwood Drive was broken into Tuesday. A total of $4,000 was stolen from a locked safe.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 28 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Karree Dvorak reported theft Tuesday at 207 N. Fifth St. in Doniphan.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Jose W. Chan, 47, Grand Island, was charged with strangulation, third-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault, all on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20.
— Marilyn Starkey, 65, Grand Island, was charged with assaulting an officer or health care professional, third degree, and first-offense resisting arrest, both on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Aug. 1.
— Alex R. Sohl, 29, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, all on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
— Shad A. Fowler, 48, Kearney, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 19. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 31.
Correction
Account set up at St. Paul bank
The name of the bank at which an account has been set up for the children of Eric John and Tara Roy was incorrect in Wednesday’s Independent.
The account has been set up at Citizens Bank and Trust in St. Paul, rather than Home Federal. The account at Citizens Bank and Trust will specifically benefit Aidan and Carlita John, who are both 15. To contribute to the account, send a check to Citizens Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 385, St. Paul, NE 68873. Indicate that it is for the John children or the John family.
The Hometown Market in St. Paul is also accepting donations for the family.