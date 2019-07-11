Birth announcements
ZACHERY — To Joshua Zackery and Bailey Hruby of Grand Island, a daughter born June 8, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Shelley and Matt Gaul of Phillips and Bill Zackery, Jennifer Meister and Brian Hruby, all of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Joyce and Bob Zackery of Holdredge, Judy and Fred Denton of Richland Hills, Texas, Cindy and Denny Buss of Hastings and Thomas Meister of Crete.
ROBINSON — To Travis and Michelle (Connelly) Robinson of Grand Island, a daughter born July 4, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Eugene and Mary Ann Connelly of Grand Island and Sam and Holly Robinson of Elm Creek.
GIL — To Juan Pablo Gil and Abigail Henriquez of Grand Island, a daughter born July 4, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
MCCARTY — To Andrew and Courtney (Beach) McCarty of Hastings, a daughter born June 22, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Dennis and Wendy McCarty of Grand Island and Jeff and Tricia Beach of Hastings.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A maroon 1998 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from behind 107 N. Walnut while it was unlocked. The vehicle was recovered after a person involved admitted to running from police during a traffic stop. That person, who was not identified by police, has been referred for theft by unlawful taking.
— Hamid Musa reported being scammed out of money in reference to a Facebook posting for a vehicle.
— Oswaldo Guillen-Martinez reported that his Social Security number was used by an unknown person to obtain a credit card, which was used to accumulate debt. Credit One will assume the loss.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in five cases. There were 23 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Melinda A. Fischer, 46, Grand Island, theft by deception totaling more than $5,000, 36 months probation, ordered to pay restitution of $11,000, 150 hours community service, 30 days house arrest. Also guilty of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device totaling more than $5,000, 36 months probation.
— Eduardo Antonio Santos, 27, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 24 months in jail with credit for 201 days served, 12 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of assault by confined person with no weapon, 18 months in jail, nine months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Brandon J. Whitehead, 42, Hastings, was charged with first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, refusal to submit to pretest and enhanced DUI, all on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13.
— Domingo Riz-Ruiz, 19, homeless, was charged with identity theft totaling $5,000 or more, criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, minor in possession — ages 19/20 and second-degree criminal trespass, all on Friday. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Aug. 12.
— Daniel A. Wirick III, 35, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Aug. 12.
— Trai Thornton, 20, Grand Island, was charged with DUI-alcohol, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, both on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21.