Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Nayella Manriquez-Mendoza, 22, was arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday nigth at East 11th Street and North Pine. She was the passenger in the vehicle. Police say they witnessed a small baggie containing methamphetamine thrown out of the passenger side window while the vehicle was being stopped. She later admitted to throwing the meth from the vehicle in hopes that officers would not see it. In Hall County Court Wednesday, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. March 24.
— Casey’s General Store, 4150 Highway 30, reported Tuesday morning that someone attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
— April Stout reported a burglary at 710 N. Walnut. She said she knew who broke in and stole her PS4 Pro and two controllers. She showed the officer the back door window that had been broken. The case is open.
— On Tuesday, FedEx reported a possible fraud involving checks. The case is open.
— Great Western Bank reported a forged check that someone attempted to cash. No money was lost by the victim. Suspects left their fingerprint on the check as required by the bank. The suspects fled after the bank took too long to cash the check. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in five cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Jared Zehring of Ralston reported theft Tuesday evening at 306 Circle Drive in Doniphan.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Alexander Kelly, 45, Grand Island, theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, three years probation and $900 probation fee.
— Sara Sims, 36, Grand Island, theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, 36 months probation, 30 days in jail with three days credit, 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $21 in restitution.
Hall County Court
— Elliot V. Wills, 27, Chicago, was charged with criminal possession of two or more blank financial transaction devices, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device and unlawful use of a scanning device/encoder, first offense, all on Tuesday. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. March 24.
— Ahnaya R. Mosley, 21, Santa Clarita, Calif., was charged with two counts of criminal possession of two or more blank financial transaction devices, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device, all on Tuesday. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. March 24.
