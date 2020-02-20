Birth announcements
MONSON — To Andrew and Heather (Miller) Monson of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 2, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Dennis and Gayle Miller and Lori and Randy Wallace, all of Grand Island, and Mike and Deb Monson of Wood River.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
No felonies were reported.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 20 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link. The following felony was reported:
— Douglas Haller of 18333 W. Schimmer Road, Shelton, reported the theft of a vehicle .
Court report
Hall County Court
— Mozamil Daud, 24, Lexington, third-degree assault, 120 days in jail.
— David A. Holmes, 35, Grand Island, was charged with driving while revoked from DUI or refusal to be tested and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Feb. 19.
— Michael P. Taylor, 53, Grand Island, was charged with visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography, both on Feb. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. March 5.
Driving Under the Influence
Brent Safranek, 44, Merna, first-offense DUI-alcohol, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
