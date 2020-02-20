Birth announcements

MONSON — To Andrew and Heather (Miller) Monson of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 2, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Dennis and Gayle Miller and Lori and Randy Wallace, all of Grand Island, and Mike and Deb Monson of Wood River.

Police/Sheriff

Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.

Grand Island Police

No felonies were reported.

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 20 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link. The following felony was reported:

— Douglas Haller of 18333 W. Schimmer Road, Shelton, reported the theft of a vehicle .

Court report

Hall County Court

— Mozamil Daud, 24, Lexington, third-degree assault, 120 days in jail.

— David A. Holmes, 35, Grand Island, was charged with driving while revoked from DUI or refusal to be tested and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Feb. 19.

— Michael P. Taylor, 53, Grand Island, was charged with visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography, both on Feb. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. March 5.

Driving Under the Influence

Brent Safranek, 44, Merna, first-offense DUI-alcohol, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments