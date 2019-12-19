Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 15-year-old male at Northwest High School is being referred for making terroristic threats against the school between Monday and Tuesday.
— Police responded to West Seventh and Washington Friday in regard to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was found to be stolen. The reporting party pointed out the person who had possession of the vehicle. Kyle Usrey was arrested for two Hall County warrants and possession of stolen property.
— A 13-year-old male made a cutting motion across his neck while interacting with a teacher and made comments referring to the motion, resulting in the teacher feeling threatened, Friday at Westridge Middle School. The juvenile was cited for terroristic threats.
— On Dec. 13, police received a report that unknown individuals were soliciting sexual photographs and videos from a juvenile female. The photographs and videos were sent via online social media accounts. The complainant was a 14-year-old female. The identities of possible suspects are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
— Bruno Sosa Nunez reported he was threatened with a knife on South Locust Street in the area of Taco Bell late Sunday night. He identified the person who threatened him. The case is still being investigated.
— Jan LaPlante reported that James Boyd placed his hands around her neck causing pain and restricting her ability to breathe Sunday morning at 1023 N. Oak St. She also said that he threatened to kill her. Boyd lives at the address, and left prior to the arrival of police. He will be referred for strangulation and terroristic threats.
— Silvia O. Ortiz, 40, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Dec. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Jan. 23.
— Jonah Chandler, 29, was arrested following a domestic assault Saturday at 209 North Lane. Latifah Root told police that Chandler, her husband, threw a laundry basket, striking her on her side while she was laying in bed. She said it was very difficult for her to breathe after the laundry basket hit her. There were no visible injuries. She had a bruise on her right and left thighs and said Chandler threw a plate at her on Thursday and it struck her in the leg, leaving the bruise. When police made contact with Chandler on Sunday, police say he physically resisted by pulling away from officers and refused to comply with requests, requiring officers to physically intervene. Police say he then spit on an officer while being placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. The spit “contacted the officer on the face,” says the police media report. In Hall County Court Monday, Chandler was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault, first-offense resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer with bodily fluid. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in nine cases. There were 34 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Maria Blanco, 47, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 30 days in jail with credit for one day served, 18 months probation, $450 probation fee. In another case, she was found guilty of enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail with credit for one day served, 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year, ordered not to drive for 45 days.
— Manuel A. Hernandez, 31, Grand Island, theft by unlawful taking worth $0 to $500, $300 fine, four days in jail with credit for four days served, 12 months probation, $60 restitution.
— Michael S. Callahan, 42, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, 90 days in jail with credit for one day served. Also guilty of second-offense DUI-alcohol, $500 fine, 90 days in jail, driver’s license revoked 18 months, ordered not to drive 45 days.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Benjamin Harsh, 44, for failure to report every six months.
— Mellenize A. Utterback, 28, and Oscar A. Corpeno-Roque, 30, both of Lexington, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, all on Dec. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 23 for Utterback and 10 a.m. Jan. 30 for Corpeno-Roque.
Driving under the influence: Rudy S. Lopez-Lima, 20, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, driver’s license revoked 60 days, six months probation.
