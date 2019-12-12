Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— John and Marilyn Albers reported receiving a phone call Tuesday in which the caller attempted to trick the victim into sending money. No money was exchanged.
— Randall Paulsen reported Tuesday that his 2001 GMC Yukon was taken from the parking lot of his residence at 2130 N. Broadwell. The vehicle was issued a parking citation earlier and located at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in six cases. There were 26 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Pilot Truck Stop, 11775 S. Highway 11, reported shoplifting Tuesday morning.
Court report
Hall County District Court
—Tyler Kohl Manka, 25, Grand Island, assault by a confined person with no weapon, 18 months in jail with credit for 221 days, 12 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Mohamedsalah Ali, 27, homeless, obstructing a peace officer, 63 days in jail with credit for 63 days served.
— Bailey P. Brown, 23, currently in Hall County Jail, was charged with assault by a confined person with no weapon on Nov. 19. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31.
— Yasser M. Mizan Oku, 35, currently in Hall County Jail, was charged with assault by a confined person with no weapon on Nov. 19.
— Jason A. Amick, 46, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Sept. 29. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
— Jahniera Wright, 28, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree domestic assault on Nov. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Feb. 11.
— Alexander S. Martinez, 25, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both on July 20. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 31.
Driving Under the Influence — Tyler C. Thomas, 30, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Brett A. Church, 29, Wood River, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
