Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 15-year-old female reported that she was sexually assaulted by an adult while she was a runaway.
— Thomas Mehring reported a burglary at 2301 W. First St. Somone entered the property through the front doorway and took tools.
— Five Points Bank reported finding a counterfeit $10 bill in a deposit from Westside Lanes.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Lawrence Klein of Wood River reported vandalism to a windmill Tuesday at Bluff Center Road and Highway 2.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Kyle D. Argent, 32, Alda, tampering with physical evidence, two years probation, $600 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Elmer Acosta-Jaco, 38, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $100 fine, 12 months probation.
— John M. Wizinsky, 55, Grand Island, was charged with possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with intent to distribute on Sept. 24. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Feb. 11.
— Daniel Wirick III, 36, Grand Island, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling more than $5,000 on June 17. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
— Kristine M. Ziska, 41, Central City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500 on Oct. 8. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Feb. 12.
— Andrea K. Schlattmann, 37, Grand Island, committing child abuse negligently with no injury, $300 fine, 31 days in jail with one day credit, 12 months probation.
— Adam J. Boardman, 39, Grand Island, driving under suspension, three months in jail with five days credit, driver’s license revoked one year. Also guilty of possessing or obtaining legend drugs, three months in jail.
Driving under the influence: Sherrie L. Tice, 46, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 24 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Ian P. Christensen, 27, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail with credit for one day served, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving for 45 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.