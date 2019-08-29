Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Ty Chanthapatheth and Dakota Reinert were arrested following contact with a vehicle Tuesday night at Custer Avenue and West Eighth Street. Chanthapatheth, 26, had active Hall County and Hamilton County warrants. Police say methamphetamine was located at Chanthapatheth’s feet when he was instructed to exit the vehicle. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Preliminary hearing for Reinert, 23, is set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Preliminary hearing for Chanthapatheth set for 11 a.m. Aug. 29.
— Tara Aguilar reported that her blue 2004 GMC Yukon was stolen Saturday from 415 S. Cherry St. by Jennifer Vavra. The latter was referred for motor vehicle theft.
— Barbara Franke reported an attempted burglary at 1628 Gretchen Ave. Aug. 22.
— Tanner Fieldgrove reported that someone kicked in the front door of his residence at 2402 N. Grand Island Ave. late Monday or early Tuesday. The house was vacant at the time of the incident and nothing was taken.
— Widad Adam reported Sunday that a bicycle was removed from a closed shed at 635 Meves Ave.
— LADC Companies reported that a skid steer loader was stolen from Kohl’s parking lot between Aug. 23 and Tuesday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in 10 cases. There were 20 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Charlene Dowding reported theft Tuesday at 4417 Drake Lane in Grand Island.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Shawn Miller, 38, Grand Island, theft by receiving stolen property worth $501 to $1,499, second offense, 36 months probation, $600 probation fee, 50 hours community service, ordered to pay restitution of $776.22. Also guilty of theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third offense, same sentence.
Hall County Court
— Monica J. Raymundo, 24, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree assault of a pregnant woman, both on Dec. 8.
— Ryan A. Reid, 40, Centennial, Colo., was charged with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a drug money violation, all on Aug. 22. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Oct. 1.
— Cole L. Anderson, 33, Grand Island, was charged with committing terroristic threats on Aug. 27. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
— Ronni A. Schade, 29, Grand Island, disturbing the peace, six months probation, $150 probation fee.
— Joshua J. Mostek, 26, Wood River, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $500 fine, 30 days in jail, 18 months probation, ordered to pay $4,524 restitution.