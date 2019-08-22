Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Amy Galda reported that over the course of a week, someone has made entry into her residence on West Fourth Street and stolen various items. The case remains open.
— A 13-year-old male reported being sexually assaulted over the last two years. The case is open.
— Exchange Bank reported that a customer had two fraudulent $20 bills in his business deposit.
— David Perez reported a burglary at 2301 W. First St. Someone forced entry through a window and stole $107.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in eight cases. There were 30 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Cody Evans of Grand Island reported vandalism to buildings at 1108 Gun Barrel Road Tuesday morning.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Gabrielle Marie Williams, 24, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 2A felony, $1,000 fine, 60 months probation, 30 days in jail with 15 days credit, $1,500 probation fee.
— Devon Daire, 22, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $300 fine, 18 months probation, $450 probation fee, ordered to pay $1,000 restitution.
Hall County Court
— Milton R. Mejia Jr., 46, homeless, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of first-degree criminal trespass, both on Aug 14. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
— David F. Carrion, 37, Grand Island, was charged with terroristic threats and third-degree arson totaling $500 to $1,4999 in damage, both on Aug. 13. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
— Larry D. Fisher, 55, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on April 16, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
— Lane M. Vogt, Loup City, was charged with committing terroristic threats on July 4, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
Driving Under the Influence — Jose Tor-Morales, 23, Hastings, DUI-first offense, $500 fine, 30 days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months. Also guilty of failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor, 30 days in jail; Abraham Gomez-Zetino, 24, Aurora, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail with credit for one day served, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving for 45 days, $150 probation fee.