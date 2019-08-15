Birth announcements
VOLLMER — To Craig and Jessica (Billington) Vollmer of Grand Island, a daughter born July 31, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Craig and Tamara Vollmer, Dave and Kelsey Scoggins and Frank Billington, all of Grand Island.
SEIM — To Christopher and Sara (Hulinsky) Seim of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 1, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
DEMARAY — To Tim Demaray and Timika Simons of Dannebrog, a daughter born Aug. 2, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
THOMPSON — To Ben and Katie (Mangus) Thompson of Palmer, a daughter born Aug. 2, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
THOMPSON — To Zachary and Amanda (Hast) Thompson of Central City, a daughter born Aug. 5, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are James Thompson and Wendy McKoski, both of Elba, Jon and Tonya Rostvit of St. Paul and Dusty and Diana Hast of Grand Island.
JOHNSON — To David and Shelby (Vap) Johnson of Hastings, a son born Aug. 3, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mike and Shelly Vap of Hastings and Tim and Stacey Johnson of Inland. Great-grandparents are Arlo and Nancy Stark and Barbra Nitz, all of Hastings, Evelyn Johnson of Loup City and Lin and Deb Hoskins of Trumbull. Great-great-grandparent is Jackie Coats of Giltner.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Horacio Aguilar-Arias was arrested Tuesday night by police after he was locatated hiding in a basement at 1332 N. Broadwell, police say. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and three Hall County warrants.
— Police responded Tuesday night to 916 N. Clark in regard to a domestic assault. The suspect threatened his ex-girlfriend in a manner that caused fear. He also reportedly attempted to set personal property belonging to his ex-girlfriend on fire.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in six cases. There were 17 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Omry Raymundo-Galiano, 43, Grand Island, third-degree sexual assault on a child, 20 months in jail with credit for 292 days served, must register as a sex offender, 18 months post-release supervision.
— Ryan Lopez, 21, Grand Island, threatening another in a menacing manner, 60 days in jail with credit for 16 days served, two years probation, $450 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Jerome Menyweather, 44, homeless, violated protection order, 90 days jail with credit for four days served, 18 months probation, $450 probation fee. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 4 felony, 90 days in jail, 18 months probation.
— Ryan L. Paup, 30, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, 10 days in jail, nine months probation, $225 probation fee.
— Jacob A. McDermott, 27, homeless, failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor, 45 days in jail with credit for 30 days served.
— Darnell J. Presley, 26, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Aug. 7. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
— Tiffany R. Dunn, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving on the shoulder of a highway, all on Aug. 7. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Aug. 26.
— Rodney Aldanas-Monzon, 43, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both on Aug. 8. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
— Alyssa Raymer, 23, Cairo, was charged with committing second-degree assault on Aug. 8. Hearing set for 2 p.m. Sept. 24.