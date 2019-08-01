Birth announcements
VERDECIA — To Alexey Verdecia Aldana and Felicia (Radil) Verdecia of Grand Island, a son born July 26, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
DOUGLASS — To Patrick and Tia (Mohling) Douglass of Grand Island, a son born July 23, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Brett and Heather Mohling of Hastings and Janet and Marion Douglass of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— An attempted burglary occurred at Island Oasis Water Park early Wednesday morning. When officers responded to an alarm call, they observed three individuals running from the scene. Arrested were Brandon Latigue and two juvenile males, according to the police media report. At least one of those people was arrested for attempted burglary, second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief and contributing to the delinquincy of a minor.
— Cowboy Tobacco was arrested Tuesday night for first-degree false imprisonment at 2004 N. Wheeler. Teanna Little Hawk told police she tried to leave the residence during a verbal argument with Tobacco, but he blocked her in. Tobacco admitted to not allowing her to leave the residence, police say.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 24 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Justin Imler of Grand Island reported the theft of a cellphone Tuesday morning from Arby’s at 7980 S. Highway 281.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Keenath Turner, 30, Ames, Iowa, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 70 days in jail with credit for 77 days served, nine months post-release supervision.
— Patrick M. McGuire, 53, Kearney, possession of a controlled substance, 48 months probation, $1,200 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Ronnie J. Montoya, 32, St. Paul, was charged with committing robbery on April 12, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
— Tina M. Love, 35, York, attempt of a Class 4 felony and no operator’s license, 12 months probation for each.
Driving Under the Influence — Gemma C. Orozco, 24, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of possessing 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, $300 fine, nine months probation; Artemio Lopez Jr., 29, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 15 days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months.