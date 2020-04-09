Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 40-year-old female reported Tuesday that a male with whom she had relations with recorded the encounter without her permission. The case is open.
— A woman who lives on Commanche Avenue reported early Wednesday that she was assaulted by a male who had already left the residence. She said the male was a previous intimate partner. She said the man pulled her hair and hit her with an open hand. She felt pain from the strike. The case is open.
— Police were called to a physical disturbance early Wednesday. While investigating the disturbance, a 17-year-old female reported that the incident started as she had sent nude photos to an adult male. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested one person on warrants in two cases. There were 14 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Jose L. Varela reported receiving threats Tuesday evening at 102 Vine St. in Alda. A male was cited.
