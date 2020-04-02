Birth announcements
DI FERDINANDO — To Joseph and Amanda (Wiese) Di Ferdinando of Grand Island, a daughter born March 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
WILLIAMS — To Kipp and Carli (Sjomeling) Williams of Grand Island, a son born March 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Randy and Cristi Williams of Grand Island and Dan and Shaunna Sjomeling of Johnson Lake. Great-grandparent is Dee McGowan of Grand Island.
RHODES — To Roger and Marissa (Mooney) Rhodes of Trumbull, a daughter born March 23, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
BOLTON — To Chris and Beth (Hartung) Bolton of Kenesaw, a son born March 25, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
KEEZER — To Dustin and Amanda (Strickland) Keezer of York, twins, a son and daughter, born March 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Alex and Kathy Strickland of Milford, Mike and Carrie Keough of Kearney and Sam and Missy Keezer of York.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Linsy Moreno reported that her 2004 silver Honda Accord LX was stolen March 20 while parked behind a residence at 409 W. Seventh St. She todl police the keys were currently in her possession. The case is open.
— An officer was sent to Ninth and Market Monday in regard to a vehicle found in a detention cell. The owner of the vehicle, Timaree Cabello, reported the vehicle stolen a few minutes prior to the officers’s arrival at the detention cell.
— Oscar Morales Gonzalez was arrested for one count of identity theft. Police says he used another person’s identity to gain employment.
— A 14-year-old female reported a sexual assault, which occurred between Dec. 15, 2018 and Dec. 15, 2019.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested one person on a warrant in one case. There were 22 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Nicolas J. Sanchez, 28, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 30 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, $200 fine, 24 months probation, $600 probation fee.
— Alan E. Rodriguez, 29, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 60 days in jail with credit for 239 days served, license revoked 60 days, ordered not to drive 45 days. Also guilty of transporting child while intoxicated, one year in jail; first-offense resisting arrest, one year in jail; leaving an accident, failure to furnish info, first offense, 30 days in jail, license revoked one year, and failure to appear when on bail for a felony, one year in jail. Sentences will be served concurrently.
— Aaron A. Kolbert, 39, Grand Island, domestic assault, third-degree with a prior offense, 180 days in jail with credit for 113 days already served, 18 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of second-degree false imprisonment, 180 days in jail with credit for 113 days served.
Hall County Court
— Dominick Blea, 23, Grand Island, was charged with committing third-degree domestic assualt on a pregnant woman March 5. Arraignment set for 1:15 p.m. April 15.
