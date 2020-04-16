Police/Sheriff

Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center נ911.

Grand Island Police

The following felony was reported:

— A&A Leasing, 703 W. Second St., reported the theft of a white 2018 Chevy Cruze. It was stolen between March 24 and Tuesday. The case is open.

Hall County Sheriff

No information was available.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments