Birth announcements
FRUCHTL — To Austin and Jessica (Osterhaus) of Hastings, a son born July 1, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Deb Osterhaus of Sutton, Joe Osterhaus of Lincoln and Dennis and Rosie Fuchtl of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Bill and Joyce Blumer of Fremont, Fran and Jim Arends of Grand Island and Ed and Sheila Osterhaus of Omaha.
Marriage licenses
Justin Jay Merten, 26, and Tiffany Succett Alonzo De Leon, 23, both of Grand Island.
Jared Daniel Prather, 26, and Vanessa Alexis Chapa, 25, both of Grand Island.
David Zet Patzan, 26, and Eva Violeta Vasquez Lopez, 41, both of Omaha.
Travis Wesley Herrold, 34, and Bridget Marie Meyer, 27, both of Grand Island.
Shawn Paul Thoene, 40, and Asia Rae Boslau, 38, both of Grand Island.
Tyler Ryan Fead, 27, and Jamie Marie Newbold Crosby, 25, both of Grand Island.
Richard Stanley Schmidt, 24, and Anna Lynn Fox, 25, both of Cairo.
Trenton Lee Obermeier, 28, and Madison Irene Valentine, 22, both of Grand Island.
Jesse Ray Houdek, 31, Chapman, and Malinda Sue Lawson, 27, Grand Island.
Lonn Patrick Jeffres, 50, and Renee Aileen Urbina, 42, both of Burwell.
Carlos Samuel Mauricio Fuentes, 34, and Eulize Nohemi Sebastian Perez, 33, both of Grand Island.
Keith Edward Felton, 61, and Diane Marie Lamberson, 57, both of St. Paul.
Curtis Dee Larsen, 35, and Stacey Lee Encinger, 38, both of Grand Island.
Kipp Joshua Williams, 30, and Carlynn Marie Sjomeling, 29, both of Grand Island.
Justin Craig Griepenstroh, 23, and Jenna Rae Skorniak, 23, both of Grand Island.
Thomas Lee Spangler Haumont, 28, and Deisi Grace Mendez-Diaz, 19, both of Grand Island.
John Andrew Sommerville, 26, and Savanna May Barry, 29, both of Scotia.
Samuel Robert Guardiola, 51, and Tracy DeAnne Schuyler, 48, both of Grand Island.
Lieter Lisvany Sarduy Ventura, 27, and Lucina Lara Guadarrama, 49, both of Grand Island.
Douglas Scott Noer, 47, and Tammy Opal Cassell, 39, both of Grand Island.
Domingo Lux Camaja, 29, and Marny Anabeli Montiel, 50, both of Alton, Iowa.