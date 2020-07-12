Birth announcements
SAATMANN — To Tyler and Michaela (Berke) Saatmann of Grand Island, a daughter born July 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mitch and Jackie Berke of Lexington and Kay Saatmann of Ohiowa. Great-grandparents are Dee McGowan of Grand Island and Bob and Marian Berke of Lexington.
SNELL — To Brayden Snell and Madison Price of Grand Island, a son born July 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Shawn and Kari Price and Mike and Amber Snell and great-grandparents are Sharon K. Bennett, Bob Braun, Sherri Braun and, Linda Carlson, Sam Price and Gerald Williams, all of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Christian Coleman, punched her multiple times after a dispute over their 7-month-old child. The woman said she is three months pregnant. The alleged domestic assault occurred Thursday night at 3763 W. Capital. Coleman was referred for third-degree domestic assault with a pregnancy enhancement.
— Police cited Paige Garrison for theft by receiving stolen property after, police say, she was found to be in possession of a vehicle reported stolen. The vehicle was located in her driveway with fictitious license plates and was verified to be the stolen vehicle. Police say she admitted to her property being in the vehicle and admitted to the license plates being hers. The complainant was Andrew Znamenacek.
— A storage unit at 121 Custer Ave. was broken into Thursday or Friday. It’s not known if anything is missing.
— A Grand Island man in his early 60s reported that he lost $8,000 in a fraud. Over the course of the past year, he purchased several gift cards and provided the numbers to a man on the phone for the repayment of IRS back taxes and because he won a settlement for a Workman’s Comp claim he never filed. The phone number provided by the victim was for a text-only phone.
— Raquel Renteria reported that a male put his hands around her neck, causing her to stop breathing, Thursday at 2323 Bellwood Drive.
— A woman reported that an unknown female came into the Red Coach Inn on Thursday and threatened to kill her while she was working.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 25 calls for service.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Alexis Miranda, 21, Grand Island, had her probation revoked (original offenses theft by unlawful taking totaling $501 to $1,499 and being an accessory to a Class 4 felony). She was sentenced for each to 180 days in jail with credit for 15 days served, to be served concurrently.
Hall County Court
— Thomas D. Phillips, 49, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic assault with prior offenses. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 22.
— Dale F. Roberson, 36, Grand Island, was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony and first-offense willful reckless driving, both on June 17. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 22.
— Ashley L. Pracht, 24, Broken Bow, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense; obstructing a peace officer, and driving under suspension, all on July 8. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 22.
— Sapphire D. Burson, 31, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree forgery on June 14. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 22.
