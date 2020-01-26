Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Thomas Boehner was arrested for forgery and on two active warrants Thursday afternoon following an incident at Orscheln’s, 515 S. Webb Road, Suite A. Boehner allegedly attempted to purchase $1,000 in items and was found to be in possession of forged documents and electronics used to produce and distribute forged documents.
— Abdihakim Farah was arrested for forgery Thursday afternoon after attempting to cash a counterfeit check at Payday Express. Farah was allegedly in possession of additional counterfeit checks.
— Aaron Verplank was arrested for second-degree domestic assault following an incident at 604 W. 14th St. Thursday evening.
— Vanessa Bardales reported a burglary at 1915 W. 11th St. Thursday morning. She told officers suspects entered the home through an unlocked back door, stole a wallet and money and fled the residence.
— Chrissi Yeck reported being harassed and stalked by an individual at 3015 College St. after the person allegedly called police regarding a welfare check.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 4 people on warrants in 4 cases. There were 25 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.