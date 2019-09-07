Birth announcements
JACOBO — To Alex Jacobo and Kina McIntosh of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 2, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
HUSE — To Kyle and Krysta (Lammers) Huse of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tim and Kathy Lammers of Ravenna and Gary Huse of Oakland.
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
— Donald Evans was referred for fleeing from police in a vehicle after being the driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop Thursday night at Ingalls and West John streets, police say. Evans was referred for driving during suspension and flight to avoid arrest.
— Russell Waugh reported Thursday that his property was stolen from his nephew’s vehicle.
— Antonio Garcia Campos reported sending $2,075 to Columbia through Western Union thinking it was for religious reasons.
— A 31-year-old female reported a sexual assault that occurred in Grand Island Thursday.
— Police observed a vehicle driving left of center Thursday night at East Ashton and South Vine streets. In talking to the two people inside, police say, the officer detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. In Hall County Court Friday, Mandrell Gordon, 35, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of between an ounce and a pound of marijuana. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
— Police were contacted when a property owner encountered unknown people at a residence at 1825 Kruse Ave. that was supposed to be vacant. Christopher Sanders and Jeffrey Krueger were removed from the residence. Police say Sanders was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. In Hall County Court Friday, Sanders, a 28-year-old Phillips man, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal trespassing and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1. Krueger was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass.
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in nine cases. There were 29 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Nicolas L. Gutierrez, 31, Lincoln, was charged with third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense on March 17. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Joseph M. Wetzel, 28, Grand Island, for attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, enticement by an electronic communication device and contributing to the delinquency of a child, all on Aug. 15.
— Krystal M. Cyr, 33, homeless, was charged with theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500 and first-offense criminal impersonation, both on Wednesday. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
— Jeremy J. Hartman, 33, Hastings, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on June 22. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Driving Under the Influence — Jaime F. Pardo, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 30 days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
