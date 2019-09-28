Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Karla Machado reported that her ex-boyfriend, Miguel Serrato, took her vehicle without permission from her apartment at 709 W. Ninth St., No. 449, and drove off. Serrato has been referred to the Hall County Attorney’s office for charges of theft by unlawful taking.
— A 13-year-old female reported that someone hacked her Snapchat and uploaded nude photos of her.
— A four-year-old female was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 13-year-old male within city limits. The male was arrested for first-degree sexual assault and incest.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in seven cases. There were 37 calls for service.
For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
The following felony was reported:
— A 22-year-old male reported being assaulted by a female Thursday evening in southern Hall County. The female was arrested for domestic assault and assault on a law enforcement officer.
