Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.

Grand Island Police

The following felonies were reported:

— Nathan Razy said prescription medications were stolen from his apartment at Pletcher Terrace. One of the stolen prescription medications is a Schedule II CNS stimulant.

— The third-degree sexual assault of a 7-year-old female was reported Wednesday.

— Jorge Ramon reported that his vehicle was stolen from Greenwich Street and Phoenix Avenue Wednesday.

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in seven cases. There were 18 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.

Court report

Hall County Court

— Lerone R. Petties Jr., 27, Grand Island, was charged with possession of child pornography (involving a 17-year-old Alda girl). Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Oct. 15.

— Chelsie S. Ashford, 36, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on May 27. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

— Longins K. Kouri, 21, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Aug. 16, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25.

— Linda M. Thompson, 60, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree forgery on June 10. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

Correction

Platt Duetsche dance Sept. 29

The Platt Duetsche, 1315 W. Anna, will host a dance with music from the Czech Friends from 2 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29.

Admission is $8 per person.

The date of the dance was incorrect in a Your Ticket brief in Thursday’s Independent.

