Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in eight cases. There were 29 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Joshua John Lytle, 26, Grand Island, theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, 24 months probation, $600 probation fee, $28 restitution.
— Abdiqafar M. Mohamud, 27, South Sioux City, aiding and abetting a Class 3 felony, 45 days in jail with credit for nine days, 18 months probation, ordered to pay $675.11 in restitution. Also guilty of criminal impersonaton totaling $1,500 to $5,000, first offense, 18 months probation.
— Melissa N. Nienaber, 27, Broken Bow, possession of a controlled substance, 270 days in jail with credit for 115 days, $900 bond forfeiture.
— Bryce L. Smidt, 22, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 24 months probation, $600 probation fee, 30 hours community service. Also guilty of resisting arrest, first offense, 24 months probation.
Hall County Court
— Nayeli A. Manriquez, 22, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on April 1, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
— Andrew I. Hill, 30, Palmer, was charged with committing first-degree sexual assault on June 8. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
— Thomas J. Larsen, 45, Lincoln, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on July 29, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
— Jason S. Dornhoff, 45, Heartwell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Sept. 12. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
— Travis W. Hisey, 42, Axtell, was charged with possession of a controlled subtance, theft by receiving stolen property worth more than $5,000 and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Sept. 12. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
— Jessica K. McCormick, 39, was charged with attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony and second-degree criminal trespass, both on Sept. 12. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Oct. 15.
Driving Under the Influence — Rusty L. Skarin, 31, Blue Hill, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
