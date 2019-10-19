Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police responded to 1212 W. Third St. Thursday night to deal with threats involving the brother of a 19-year-old male. A male was sending messages to the girlfriend of the reporting party’s little brother. The messages wre reported to be threats to kill him. The case is open.
— A 17-year-old female reported that her daughter was threatened with a gun at a Casey’s General Store on Thursday afternoon. The party could not specify which one.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in nine cases. There were 20 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Misty L. Cestarich, 42, Kearney, had her probation revoked. For the original offense of possession of a controlled substance, she was sentenced to 18 months in jail with credit for 263 days and 12 months post-release supervision. For the original offense of second-degree forgery totaling $1,500 to $5,000, she was sentenced to 18 months in jail with credit for 227 days served and 12 months post-release supervision.
— Steven M. Anderson, 21, Grand Island, enticement by electronic communication device, 365 days in jail with credit for 204 days, must register as a sex offender.
Hall County Court
— Ryan C. Jacobi, 39, Hastings, was charged with enhanced DUI or refusal (with two prior convictions), leaving an accident, failing to furnish info, first offense, and false reporting of a misdemeanor, all on Oct. 4. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Oct. 23.
— Rene V. Rodriguez Jr., 26, homeless, was charged with three counts of failure to appear when on bail for a felony, one count of obstructing a peace officer and one count of failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor, all on Oct. 18. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
— Joshua A. Yost, 30, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on April 26. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Nov. 1.
Driving Under the Influence — Geovanni J. Paz, 26, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, drive’rs license revoked 60 days; Justine T. Sayaphommy, 20, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Dustin T. Buchanan, 44, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail with credit for one day served, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.