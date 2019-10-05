Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 17-year-old female was arrested for criminal impersonation, obstructing a police officer, minor in possession of alcohol and on active juvenile detention orders after officers were contacted in reference to females screaming and fighting in the street near 907 S. Greenwich St. early Friday morning. The female ran and when officers caught her, she allegedly verbally identified herself as another person and denied that she was herself. She allegedly provided the name of someone else and provided a false date of birth for this person.
— Yoel Gomez Nistal reported a burglary at 523 W. Charles St. early Friday morning. Officers observed forced entry at the front window. Yasser Mizan Oku was arrested for burglary.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in 12 cases. There were 19 calls for service.
For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
