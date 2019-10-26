Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in six cases. There were 16 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jose E. Gomez-Choc, 20, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $250 fine, 24 months probation, $600 probation fee.
— Lesly P. Rodriguez, 25, McCook, theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more, 48 months probation, $10,000 restitution. Also guilty of certificate of title violations, $250 fine, 48 months probation.
Hall County Court
— Kattie J. Campos, 19, Hastings, was charged with committing first-offense criminal impersonation on July 1. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Nov. 6.
— Elmer Acosta Jaco, 38, Grand Island, was charged with committing second-degree forgery totaling $1,500 to $5,000 on Wednesday. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Nov. 27.
— Joanna Perez-Nieves, 31, Hastings, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Wednesday. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Dec. 19.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel Arreola, 25, Grand Island, for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, all in 2018.
— Donald S. Evans, 34, Grand Island, was charged with driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, both on Sept. 5. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
