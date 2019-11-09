Birth announcements
HIGH — To Zach and Kylie (Beck) High of Aurora, a daughter born Nov. 5, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dan and Jenny Beck of Hordville and Jon and Kenda High of Aurora. Great-grandparents are John and Sandra Ellefson of Central City.
HERBIG — To Nick and Courtney (Brown) Herbig of Chapman, a daughter born Oct. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Steve and Julie Herbig of Central City and Kevin and Ann Brown of Chapman.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Veronica Martinez was arrested after she gave a false name to police, officers say. She was arrested early Friday at Ninth and Vine. A records search showed she had a suspended and expired license. Martinez was arrested for criminal impersonation, driving during suspension and having defective equipment.
— Joseph Williams told police that he attempted to contact his neighbor, Vladimir Campos Alvarez, at 404 N. Pine Thursday evening. Williams said after he knocked on the door, Alvarez opened the door in an aggressive manner and lunged out of the apartment into the hallway with a large kitchen knife. During the lunge, Alvarez threatened to kill Willliams for knocking on his door, police say. Williams retreated to his apartment and called law enforcement. A criminal records check of Alvarez showed that he was a convicted felon. Alvarez was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in four cases. There were 22 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Anthony Francis Davidson, 26, Grand Island, had his probation revoked. On the origianl offense of third-degree domesic assault, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credti for 36 days served, ordered to pay $885 to Board of Prisoners. On another original offense of third-degree domesic asautl, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 36 days served. On the offense of first-offense resisting arrest, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 36 days served.
