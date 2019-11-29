Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in five cases. There were 27 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Anna L. Dominguez, 38, Grand Island, had her probaiton revoked (original offense possession of controlled substance).
— Dakota Hodges, 27, Hastings, had probation revoked (original offense criminal possession of forged instrument), 12 months in jail with credit for 175 days served, 12 months post-release supervision.
— Jammie A. Dodge, 43, Ord, had her probation revoked (original offense theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, 180 days in jail with credit for eight days served.
— Herbey V. Portillo, 26, Hall County Jail, assault by a confined person without a weapon, 22 to 24 months in jail.
Hall County Court
— Paula Riz De La Cruz, 38, Grand Island, was charged with committing identity theft totaling $1,500 to $5,000, first offense, on Jan. 1, 2019. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22.
— Bailey Brown, 23, Hall County Jail, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Sept. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31.
— Mary Sydzyik, 73, Grand Island, was charged with aiding and abetting a Class 2A felony on July 1. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
— Stephanie L. Guthrie, 49, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Nov. 27.
— Anthony M. Prather, 31, Grand Island, was charged with driving while revoked from DUI/refusal subsequent offense on Aug. 27. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
