Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Katherin Toledo reported a possible attempted burglary Thursday at her residence on North Wheeler, where no entry was gained.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 18 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Jesse J. Smith, 27, St. Paul, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Sept. 2. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
— Americo C. Reyes, 39, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and terroristic threats, both on Nov. 15. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Jan. 29.
— Austin D. Leetch, 25, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-offense resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and false reporting of a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for 9 am. Dec. 11.
— Jahir A. Chavez Robledo, 17, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-offense carrying a concealed weapon, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and applying excess tint to window, all on Nov. 17. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30.
— Jesus E. Guerrero-Hernandez, 21, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-offense DUI-alcohol, first-offense carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with an interlock device, all on Nov. 16. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27.
Correction
Alda community dinner is Sunday
ALDA — An Alda community dinner church is planned for Sunday, Nov. 24, at the First United Methodist Church in Alda. The dinner and program will begin at 5 p.m.
An incorrect date was originally provided to The Independent.
For more information, call (308) 381-7008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.