Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police responded to an accident Thursday evening at Seventh and Eddy. The driver, Diana Reher, failed to complete the testing requested by the officer, which led to her being arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police say the substance was located inside the vehicle. She was also arested for driving under the influence of drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
— Joseph Rivera and Gabriel Rivera are being referred to the Hall County Attorney’s Office on charges of shoplifting. Police were called to Super Saver, 1602 W. Second St.. at about 10 a.m. Police say both suspects had prior arrests.
— Bailey Dice reported a burglary at 110 Lakeview Circle Thursday afternoon. No forced entry was observed. A search of the apartment led to the discovery that a laptop and tablet had been stolen.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 27 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Precious Thompson, 20, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, jail-custodial saction probation for a total of 127 days.
— Merle D. Galvan, 41, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days in jail with credit for four days served, 36 months probation,
Correction
Church of God does not have permanent location
An address reported in Friday’s Independent for a new Church of God forming in Grand Island was incorrect.
The church does not have a permanent location yet. Incorrect information was provided to The Independent.
The church is holding Bible studies at 10 a.m., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays. To get involved or for more information, contact Jordan Dickson at (308) 258-4838.
