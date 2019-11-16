Birth announcements
CLERC VALLADARES — To Cooper Clerc and Heydy Benitez of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 11, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
STANLEY — To George Stanley and Jessica Holder of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Carol Wallingsford, Kieth Anderson and Judy and James Uden, all of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felony was reported:
— Michael McCandless reported a burglary of storage units at 303 S. Pine St., which occurred between Tuesday and Thursday. He reported that someon had broken down the unit door and removed the majority of his property.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in seven cases. There were 15 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— An arrest warrant was issued for Vanessa Velasquez-Cendegui, 33, unknown address, for aiding and abetting a Class 4 felony on Sept. 21, 2018.
— Donald S. Evans, 34, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Nov. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Jan. 6.
— Rigo Torres-Morales, 19, Grand Island, was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, willful reckless driving, first offense, contributing to the delinquency of a child and overtaking where passing is prohibited, all on Aug. 4. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
