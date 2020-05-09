Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center נ911.
Grand Island Police Department
— An employee of Owens Educational Services, 1451 N. Webb Road, reported that a 13-year-old girl took a GPS monitor bracelet and threw it in a ditch somewhere, losing it. The incident happened between May 2 and Thursday. She was referred for theft.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on three warrants. There were 16 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Correction
Face masks should be worn in public
A headline on page 1A of Friday’s Independent had incorrect information about wearing face masks.
Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department said at Thursday’s community update on the coronavirus pandemic that it is important to wear masks in public as they do help prevent spread of the virus. The story was more specific than the headline indicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.