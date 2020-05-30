Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Lee Graham, Arron Jenness and Stephanie Hajec were arrested for drugs Thursday morning after officers were called to Husker Hwy and Prairieview Road in reference to a fifth wheel camper not attached to a vehicle in the middle of Husker Highway. Officers then located Graham asleep in the driver’s seat. Graham was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and distribution of controlled substances. Hajec and Jenness were both cited for possession of marijuana greater than one ounce and less than one pound.
— Mohamedsalah Ali was arrested for possession of a controlled substance Thursday afternoon after officers were contacted about a civil issue at the intersection of Pine and Fourth Streets.
— Ishag Ibrahim was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, four counts of public indecency, third-degree sexual assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and use of a weapon to commit a felony following an alleged exposure case Thursdaay evening at Pump and Pantry, 704 W. Second St.
— Thomas Duncan and Timothy Ulrich were arrested for drugs following a traffic stop at Kruse Avenue and Cottage Street Thursday evening. Duncan was arrested on a Hall County Warrant and for possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute and drug money. Ulrich was cited for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.
— Juan Grajales Tello was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony following an alleged assault Thursday morning.
— Michael Holder was referred on charges of third-degree domestic assault (subsequent) and strangulation following an alleged domestic assault Thursday afternoon.
— Bryan Rickert reported a subject signed his name for a car loan sometime between March 20 and March 21. He did not was on the loan and purchase agreement until he found the purchase agreement papers in the glove compartment. Further investigation proved Rickert’s name was not on the loan paperwork, but his name was on the purchase agreement. He advised he did not sign the purchase agreement. The case is open.
— Kyle Sawyers and Lee Mohr, insurance agents at Farm Bureau Insurance, 2118 Kent Avenue, reported an unknown offender had used Sawyer’s information to file for unemployment from both of their businesses. The case is open.
— Daniel Harp was arrested for fail to signal (prior to 100 feet), obstructed view, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person following a traffic stop at Faidley and Grace Avenues Thursday evening.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in seven cases. There were 34 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
