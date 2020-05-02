Police/Sheriff

Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.

Grand Island Police

The following felonies were reported:

— Hanan Gagdair reported a burglary occurred at 3222 W. 13th St., Apartment 14, some time between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday. The front door was severely damaged in attempt to gain entry, but nothing appeared to be stolen.

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in three cases. There were 12 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.

