Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— Officers contacted Jaden Bailey and Jesse Smith while they were sitting in a vehicle Thursday. Bailey had a warrant and was arrested and searched. Drug paraphernalia were found on his person and subsequent to a search of the vehicle police say they located a small amount of controlled substance and a weapon concealed in the driver area where Smith was seated. Smith is a convicted felon. Bailey was arrested for the Hall County warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
— Rich and Sons called in a possible fraud on a loan application. A false identity was provided to gain credit in order to purchase a camper. There are reportedly ongoing investigations in New York and Chicago for similar identity theft issues involving the name provided.
— Sonja Badorek reported that her bicycle was taken from her unlocked, detached garage, located behind the residence at 2128 W. Sixth St. The burglary was committed between May 1 and Thursday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 18 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
