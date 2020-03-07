Birth Announcements
SALTZGABER — To Blake and Paige (Liess) Saltzgaber of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Chris and Cynthia Saltzgaber and Mark Liess, all of Grand Island, and the late Mary Liess. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Loraine Liess of Grand Island and Norma Jean Glause of Palmer.
KNECHT — To Trevor and Kristy (Rickert) Knecht of Wood River, a son born Feb. 19, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Todd Knecht of Grand Island, Marla Mason of Elba and Terry and Linda Rickert of Wood River. Great-grandparents are Darwin and Judy Knecht of Wood River, Yvonne Wolinski of Farwell and Janet Stithem of Grand Island.
DIBBERN — To Michael and Rozlynn (Randolph) Dibbern of Cairo, a daughter born Feb. 29, 2020, at DHI Health St. Francis.
WEMHOFF — To Adam and Kelli (Raile) Wemhoff of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 29, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jerry and Carol Wemhoff and Denise Raile, all of Grand Island, and the late Rich Raile.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police arrested Miguel Martinez IV, 32, after contacting him in regard to a domestic disturbance early Friday morning at 2024 E. Highway 30. Police say his breath had a strong odor of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI after impairments were observed. In Hall County Court Friday, he was charged with DUI-alcohol, second offense, three counts of transporting a child while intoxicated and driving without an ignition interlock device. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. May 4.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested one person on a warrant in one case. There were 17 calls for service.
— Phillip P. Johnson, 39, Omaha, burglary, four years probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 107 days served, $1,160 probation fee, ordered to pay restitution of $135.
— Brenda K. Saenz-Ortiz, 48, Grand Island, first-degree forgery, four years probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 160 days served, $1,680 probation fee. Also guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a child, two years probation and 90 days in jail, and failure to appear when on bail (felony), four years probation, 90 days in jail.
— Pedro P. Pedro-Sebastian, 31, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, fourth offense, 200 days in jail with 223 days credit, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive for 45 days, 18 months post-release supervision.
— Sarah M. Martinez, 39, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, $1,960 probation fee. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, five years probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 72 days.
— Dillen C. Garcia was charged with first-degree assault of an officer or health care professional and obstructing a peace officer, both on Feb. 16. Arraignment set for 11:30 a.m. March 30.
