Birth announcements
BURGESS — To Samantha (Shelton) and George Burgess III, a son born Jan. 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora. Grandparents are Sheryl and Steve Shelton of Grand Island and Virginia and George Burgess Jr. of Boelus. Great-grandparent is Pauline Burgess of Osterburg, Penn.
ELSON — To Alicia Elson of Wood River, a son born March 8, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
STAUSS-SHULTZ — To Jaiden Shultz of Dannebrog, a daughter born March 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Angi and Kenny Oliver of Sturgis, S.D., and Jim and Jackie Shultz of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Michelle Callahan reported the theft of a 1997 Honda CRV from 1903 W. 14th St. early Friday. The vehicle was later recovered with no damage.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested one person on a warrant one case. There were 11 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Abdullah Mohamed, 75, Des Moines, Iowa, theft by unlawful taking totaling $501 to $1,499, fined $300.
Hall County Court
— Curtis L. Maughan Jr., 38, Doniphan, was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation and committing child abuse negligently with no injury, both on Feb. 23. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. April 1.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Shannon M. Oldfather, 41, Grand Island, for theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more. Police allege that she stole money from Fat Dogs Gas Station, her employer, between Dec. 21, 2019, and Jan. 27, 2020.
— Kimberly A. West, 32, homeless, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, all on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. May 12.
— Derek J. Apfel, 48, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by deception totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on July 18, 2019.
— Andrew L. Aken, 54, Grand Island, was charged with possesion of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on March 11. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. May 8.
