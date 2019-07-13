Birth announcement
BLASE — To Seth and Kasey (Steever) Blase of Henderson, a son born July 3, 2019, at Henderson Health Care in Henderson. Grandparents are Charlie and Dee Steever of Lincoln and Dwight and Cheryl Blase of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Dave and Allie Rasmussen of Bradshaw, Clarence Blase of Hordville and Francis Tonniges of Stromsburg.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Super Saver, 1602 W. Second St., “reported a theft of their hand-held radio, which also included threats made causing fear,” says the police media report. Theft of alcohol and food were also reported from the store. Suspects have been identified.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in four cases. There were 23 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— John Boersen Jr., 38, Grand Island, assault by threatening another in a menacing manner, 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, ordered to pay restitution of $16.05, 12 months probation. Also guilty of criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, 30 days in jail, and attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, 30 days in jail.
Hall County Court
— Jennifer A. Grossmann, 31, Kalamazoo, Mich., two counts of attempt of a Class 4 felony, 120 days in jail for each count.
Driving Under the Influence — Noah J. Lau, 23, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail with one day credit, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked one year; Israel Martinez, 35, Minden, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Margaret Martinez, 62, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Victor C. Malloy, 21, Williamsburg, Iowa, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Hector Morales-Gonzalez, 30, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Calvin E. Dillon, 38, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months.