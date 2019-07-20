Birth announcements
SNOBERGER — To Adam and Jessica (Hill) Snoberger of Grand Island, a son born July 16, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
FREY — To Dustin and Jennifer (Minton) Frey of Phillips, a son born July 16, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Vaughn and LaNae Minton of Grand Island, Larry and Lori Swerczek of Albion and Robert and Melissa Frey of Stanton.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Thomas Russo reported that a subject he knew threatened him with violence Thursday at 3036 S. Locust.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 31 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Kendra Rhea Beck, 33, Grand Island, theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999, 24 months probation, $300 probation fee.
— Keylea Mora, 25, Grand Island, had her probation revoked on three offenes. For failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor, she was sentenced to six months in jail. For possession of a controlled substance, she was sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for 321 days served, 12 months post-release supervision. For failure to appear when on bail for a felony, she was sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for 158 days served, 12 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Javante K. Moore, 25, address unknown, was charged with three counts of first-degree forgery, committed in February and May of this year. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
— Chadd C. Baker, 48, Doniphan, was charged with terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault and first-offense resisting arrest, all on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Aug. 20.
— Jaime Galindo, 39, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon when committing a felony, both on June 23. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
— Osmanis Rives Arufe, 29, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree sexual assault on Aug. 27, 2018. Preliminary hearing set for 11 am. Sept. 3.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Derek M. Stoering, 33, Waterville, Minn., for committing first-degree forgery on April 4.