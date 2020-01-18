Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— After a traffic stop Thursday night at 100 S. Monroe St., Miguel Alarcon was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a stop sign violation. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. Police say the driver admitted to possessing more than an ounce of marijuana. Approximately 10 ounces of marijuana were located in the vehicle, police say.
— A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Wednesday afternoon at Subway, 1723 W. Second St. An investigation continues.
— Pamela Peterson’s 2003 Ford Windstar was stolen early Thursday from her house at 1010 N. Eddy St. The suspect may have taken the keys. The van was later recovered in the 1000 block of North Clark Street.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 25 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Cody White reported the theft of a vehicle Thursday evening from 4835 W. Stolley Park Road in Alda.
