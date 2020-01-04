Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 13-year-old female reported a sexual assault, carried out Thursday morning by a 21-year-old male. After an investigation, the male was arrested.
— Prescription medications were reported stolen at 2323 Bellwood Drive Thursday morning. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in seven cases. There were 24 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Trevor J. Clark, 22, Doniphan, attempt of a Class 2A felony, three years probation, 10 days in jail with credit for one day served, $750 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— An arrest warrant was issued for Moulid N. Hamadi, 19, Omaha, for theft by receiving stolen property totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Oct. 5.
— Kyle M. Curtis, 24, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to use turning signal, all on Nov. 25, Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Feb. 5.
— Julianna L. Osteen, 33, Wood River, was charged with failure to appear when on bail for a felony and failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Feb. 5.
Driving Under the Influence: Lonnie L. Imlay, 59, Colorado Springs, Colo., DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Jason Waggerman, 39, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Juan M. Nicolas Diego, 19, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
