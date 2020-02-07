Birth Announcements

BROX — To Lexie Brox of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

SALAS — To Jesse Salas and Amber Torres of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 24, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Theresa Torres and Nakia Blackburn, both of Grand Island; Chuy Salas and Juany Salas, both of Lexington; and Eric Hahn of St. Paul. Great-grandparents are Lucille Pacheco Luna and Lupe Pacheco, both of Kearney.

Grand Island Police

No felonies were reported.

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 17 calls for service.

