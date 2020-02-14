Birth announcements

SMITH — To Molly Smith of Grand Island a son, born Jan. 10, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Abe and Karin Rojas of Wood River and the late Jack Smith. Great- grandmother is LaVonne Knuth of Grand Island.

DIETRICH — To Gabe and Miranda (Driewer) Dietrich of Marquette, a daughter born Feb. 11, 2020. Grandparents are Barry and Rhonda Dietrich of Marquette and Bryan Driewer of Bradshaw. Great-grandparents are Glenn and Gladys Phillips of Benedict, Doug and Ginny Driewer of Bradshaw, Barbara Dietrich of Aurora, Connie and Roy Jimeson of Lincoln and Glen and Betty Nutzman of Monroe, La.

Susan New is a former member of the Grand Island Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Information was incorrect in a People in Business item in Sunday’s Independent.

