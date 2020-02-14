Birth announcements
SMITH — To Molly Smith of Grand Island a son, born Jan. 10, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Abe and Karin Rojas of Wood River and the late Jack Smith. Great- grandmother is LaVonne Knuth of Grand Island.
DIETRICH — To Gabe and Miranda (Driewer) Dietrich of Marquette, a daughter born Feb. 11, 2020. Grandparents are Barry and Rhonda Dietrich of Marquette and Bryan Driewer of Bradshaw. Great-grandparents are Glenn and Gladys Phillips of Benedict, Doug and Ginny Driewer of Bradshaw, Barbara Dietrich of Aurora, Connie and Roy Jimeson of Lincoln and Glen and Betty Nutzman of Monroe, La.
Correction
Former member
Susan New is a former member of the Grand Island Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Information was incorrect in a People in Business item in Sunday’s Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.