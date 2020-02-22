Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police reported to Super Saver, 1602 W. Second St., at 11:35 p.m. Thursday in response to a report of a female shoplifting. The female was contacted and identified as Bobi Martinez-Carretero, 36. She was placed under arrest for having an active Hall County warrant. While she was being arrested, police say she attempted to dispose of a baggie of methamphetamine she had on her person. A second baggie was also located on her person. Police say she was found with grocery items from the store in her purse. Friday in Hall County Court, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, and attempt of a Class 4 felony. Preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 26.
— Mary Quezada was arrested after she allegedly struck her husband, Jose, in the left arm with a cookie sheet pan, causing pain, Thursday night at 4237 Pennsylvania Ave. She was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 16 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Max’s Thunder Road, 3335 Wood River Road, reported terroristic threats on Thursday night.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Galo R. Bascope, 53, Grand Island, false reporting (misdemeanor), two years probation, 60 hours community service. Also guilty of tampering with a witness, informant or juror, two years probation.
Hall County Court
— Daniel L. Hawkins, 36, Beverly Hills, Fla., was charged with making terroristic threats on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. March 30.
— Emilio Magana-Kuszak, 20, Grand Island, had his probation revoked (original offense DUI-breath, first offense), $500 fine, probation for one year, three months, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
