Birth announcements
MEYERS — To Debra Meyers of Wood River, a son born Dec. 17, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
GRIMES — To Zach Grimes and Asper Pokorny of Central City, a son born Dec. 17, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felony was reported:
— Grand Island Dermatology staff members reported a woman taught a basic life support class who did not have the proper certification. The woman received payment for the class but when confronted about the fraudulent medical certification cards for the class she paid back the money given to her. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 15 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Damara Quintero-Quintero, 47, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on March 24. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Jan. 8.
— Dayneris Carriles-Cruz, 35, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more on March 24. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Douglas Dorris, 56, homeless, for committing second-degree forgery totaling $5,000 or more on July 31.
— John J. Boersen, Jr., 39, homeless, violating a protection order, four months in jail with credit for 23 days served.
Driving Under the Influence: Josh Heilig, 44, Louisville, Neb., DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days, ordered to pay $200 restitution.
Cancellation
CCC cancels January ‘Beyond the Screen’ movie
Central Community College-Grand Island has canceled the January program for its “Beyond the Screen” film series.
Information about the movie program was included in a your Ticket brief in Thursday’s Independent.
