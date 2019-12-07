Birth announcement
WETZEL — To Joseph Wetzel and Gabrielle Williams of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 2, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are James and Kelly Williams of Grand Island, DaVida Two Bulls of Lincoln and Laurence and Nancy Hedglin of Central City. Great-grandparents are Gene and Connie Baasch and Cindy Brown, all of Grand Island, Leila White of Lincoln and Jonie and Gene Wetzel of Ravenna. Great-great-grandparents are Alice Lonowski of Alda and Ruth Wetzel of Ravenna.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felony was reported:
— Vicenta Adame and Gilberto Aquado-Lopez reported a burglary that allegedly occurred at 1815 W. 12th St. Wednesday or Thursday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in 11 cases. There were 13 calls for service.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Roberto N. Fraire, 28, Aurora, Colo., DUI-breath, fourth offense, 60 months probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 183 days, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive for 45 days. Also guilty of disturbing the peace, 60 months probation, 90 days in jail with credit for two days served; possession of a controlled substance, 60 months probation, and attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 60 months probation.
Hall County Court
— Audrianna R. Suazo, 30, Grand Island, false reporting of a misdemeanor, 90 days in jail. Also guilty of failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor, 90 days in jail.
— James D. Grimes, 49, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Sept. 9. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Jesse R. Castro III, 40, homeless, for violating the Sex Offender Registration Act on July 1.
— Juan F. Garcia, 29, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree assault and possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, first offense, both on Nov. 3. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 7.
— Charles R. Cloud, 60, Grand Island, was charged with false reporting of a misdemeanor, third-degree assault of an officer of health care professional and resisting arrest, first offense, all on Nov. 2. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7.
— Allyson K. Inks, 20, Grand Island, was charged with making terroristic threats on Oct. 6. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
Driving Under the Influence: Joshua T. Holden, 31, Kearney, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Patricia A. Colburn, 47, Aurora, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
