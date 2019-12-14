Birth announcements
MCCARVILLE-CHAVEZ — To Ulyssis McCarville and Caitlin Chavez of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mario and Natalie Chavez of Chapman and Adrian Kamtz of West Point.
HOSTLER — To Jeff and Jordan (Johnson) Hostler of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 5, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
JOLLY — To Darin and Tori (Wehrman) Jolly of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 29, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
PICHLER — To Tanner Pichler and Hannah Holder of Dannebrog, a daughter born Dec. 2, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
WILLIAMS — To Abigail Williams of Chapman, a son born Dec. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
STEVENS — To Jon Stevens and Tammy (Hulinsky) Woracek of Ord, a son born Dec. 4, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Joshua Pervis reported the lock from his storage unit was cut and items from his unit at 1409 S. Locust St. were taken. Among the itesm stolen were checks that were fraudulently cashed.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 24 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Sabastian Stephen Camper, 26, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, eight to 12 years in jail with credit for 298 days served, and attempt of a Class 2 felony, three to five years in jail with credit for 298 days served. He had his probation revoked on six offenses. For possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, he was sentenced to two to four years in jail, For carrying a concealed weapon, first offense, he was sentenced to nine to 12 months in jail. For attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, he was sentenced to one to two years in jail. For third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, he was sentenced to two to three years in jail. For first-offense resisting arrest, he was sentenced to nine to 12 months in jail. For attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, he was sentenced to one to two years in jail.
Hall County Court
— Buomkuoth Y. Wal, 22, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Nov. 20. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Feb. 3.
— Kaylee B. Aguilar, 31, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Sept. 28. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Selvin Valerio Landaverde, 23, Grand Island, for committing third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense on Dec. 4, 2018.
— Joseph Daly, 54, Hastings, was charged with making terroristic threats on July 18. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Jan. 8.
— Jordan Myers, 36, Dannebrog, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Dec. 1, 2017. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Jan. 30.
