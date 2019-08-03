Birth announcement
GANNON — To Cody Gannon and April (Nichols) Armour of Grand Island, a daughter born July 30, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Juan C. Tapia Mendoza reported a burglary Thursday at 411 W. Charles St. Nothing was found to have been stolen.
— Matthew Lickliter was arrested Thursday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during an argument at 2114 W. Second St. They have two children together and visible injuries were present. He was arrested for third-degree domestic assault and violation of a protection order.
— Guillermo J. Leoncio Jorge was arrested Thursday at 402 W. Fourth St. The business said the suspect had cashed multiple checks at the establishmetn and the checks later bounced. He was arrested for first-degree forgery.
— Travis Wenzl was arrested Thursday evening at 1920 W. Waugh St. Police say that during a disturbance, Wenzl tried to run over another male with his car. The complainant was Joel Lapointe. Wenzl was arrested for attempted second-degree assault with a vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested nine people on warrants in 10 cases. There were 26 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Jose Ventura of Grand Island reported an assault Thursday afternoon at 7100 W. Old Potash Highway.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Brian L. Robinson, 29, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, first-offense resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, all on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 17.
Driving Under the Influence — Crystal Garcia-Ramirez, 22, Hastings, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, 240 hours community service, driver’s license revoked 18 months, ordered not to drive 45 days.