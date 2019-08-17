Birth announcement
CULLEN — To Damien and Krista (Hannon) Cullen of Kearney, a daughter born July 21, 2019, at Kearney Regional. Grandparents are Dennis Cullen of O’Neill, Michael “Pat” and Kim Hannon of Shelton and the late Constance Tuttle. Great-grandparents are Jim and Jeanette Dean and Larry and Marilyn Bombeck, all of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Grand Island police arrested Eddie Seiulialii on Thursday for tampering with physical evidence, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking.
Police responded to 506 West 4th Street at around 12:24 p.m., where they made contact with multiple persons, along with Seiulialii. Mohamuud Gurre and a witness in the incident identified Seiulailii as the person responsible for stealing a phone and entering another residence to hide it before he was contacted by the police.
— On Thursday, at 7:35 p.m., Grand Island police arrested Fahima Gasim Abass for an active Hall County warrant at the 200 block of South Sycamore Street.
After search Abass, police located multiple financial transaction devices that belonged to different owners. Abass was arrested for criminal possession of a financial transaction device in addition to her warrant.
— On Thursday, Stephanie Moreno reported to Grand Island police that Frank Guerra, her boyfriend, assaulted and choked her. Police said Guerra had a prior domestic assault conviction. He was arrested for 3rd degree domestic assault with prior and strangulation.
— On Thursday, Brian Batts reported to Grand Island police that unknown person or persons broke into his brother’s apartment while he was on vacation out of state.
— On Wednesday, Auto Central, 2204 West 2nd Street, reported to Grand Island police that a single male suspect stole two stereos and a diesel programmer from vehicles in the its lot. The suspect also damaged the dash and passenger side door speaker. The case is under investigation.
— On Thursday, Timothy Virus, 2222 Bellwood Drive, reported to Grand Island Police that his Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from the parking lot of his residences between 4:30 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle was later recovered.
— On Friday, at 4:20 a.m., Grand Island police made contact with Caitlin Bixenmann who reported an item missiong from her apartment.